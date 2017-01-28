S’East politicians sponsoring IPOB protests – MASSOB

Chukwudi Akasike The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has accused some politicians in the South-East of sponsoring protests organised by members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra. MASSOB said on Saturday that though it was not opposed to peaceful protests by any group, it was important for IPOB members to […]

