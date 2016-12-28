Security agencies plotted violence during Rivers rerun –Wike

Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt The RIVERS State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday said that the violence that marred the rerun elections in the state was orchestrated by security agencies with the aim of making the state ungovernable for political reasons.  Wike also announced that the Police High Command had arrested all his personal police […]

