Senate has identified 11 economic recovery bills – Saraki

February 9, 2017

President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Thursday said the National Assembly was committed to finding solutions to the recession ravaging the country. He made this known when he received the European Union delegation which visited him in Abuja. The Special Assistant on Print Media to the Senate President, Chuks Okocha, in a statement […]

