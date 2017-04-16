Senator, Rep escape mob attack in Katsina

Sen. Abu Ibrahim (APC Katsina south) and Alhaji Amiru Tukur (APC Katsina), member representing Bakori/Danja Federal constituency narrowly escaped mob action at a political event organised by Katsina state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday in Funtua.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria it took the combined teams of security personnel to rescue the politicians.

Some vehicles in the entourage of the governor were also smashed by irate youths while tear-gas was used to disperse the crowd by the security personnel.

The event was part of APC rally where the ruling party was accepting those defectng from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) among others but it ended abruptly.

The irate youths were chanting “”Bamaso Abu Ibrahim’’ and throwing stones and  shoes at dignitaries and entertainers invited to perform  at the event.

Amiru Tukur sustained injury while Abu Ibrahim, along with some of his aides and supporters, who were trying to rescue the senator, were also assaulted.

 

