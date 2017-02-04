Send Onnoghen’s name to senate, Fayose tells Osinbajo

Posted February 4, 2017 11:26 pm by Comments

KAMARUDEEN OGUNDELE Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to send the name of Justice Walter Onnoghen to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria without further delay. Fayose said Osinbajo as a lawyer himself should know that it was dangerous to the unity of Nigeria […]

The post Send Onnoghen’s name to senate, Fayose tells Osinbajo appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Forward name of acting CJ, Walter Onnoghen to Senate for confirmation – Cleric tells Osinbajo Archbishop of Christ Missionaries Crusaders, God-Dowell Avwomakpa, has urged Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, to forward the name of the acting...
  2. Don’t threaten Buhari over my appointment – Onnoghen Ade Adesomoju, Abuja Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Thursday dissociated himself from “threats” and “ultimatum” being...
  3. Adegboruwa Drags Buhari, Others To Court Over Non Confirmation Of Onnoghen As CJN Lawyer and rights activist, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa, has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari and five others to the Federal High Court in...
  4. Justice Onnoghen may be prevented from becoming Nigeria’s substantive CJN – Fayose Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has raised the alarm over the possibility of preventing Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen from...
  5. You can’t probe how I spent bailout funds, Fayose tells Senate The state attorney general said although Ekiti appreciated the intentions of the Senate, the government would not open its books....
  6. FJSC okays Onnoghen as the next CJN FEDERAL Judicial Service Commission, FJSC, has recommended Justice Walter Onnoghen to the National Judicial Council for further recommendation to President...
  7. Nigeria’s unity is on trial over Onnoghen, coalition warns Justice Walter Onnoghen in a handshake with President Muhammadu Buhari A Pro-Democracy coalition has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the...
  8. FJSC okays Onnoghen as next CJN S-C begins new legal year today, as 22 new SANS emerge FEDERAL Judicial Service Commission, FJSC, has okayed Justice Walter...
  9. Giving Buhari An Ultimatum Is Disrespectful – Onnoghen The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has called on Nigerians to allow President Muhammadu Buhari appoint...
  10. Ekitigate: You can’t escape Justice, APC tells Fayose The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has responded to Governor Ayodele Fayose’s allegations in his press conference in...

< YOHAIG home