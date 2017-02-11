Senegal star, Sadio Mane double sinks Spurs at Anfield

Sadio Mane announced his return to Premier League football in emphatic fashion with both goals in Liverpool’s brilliant 2-0 victory over top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The Senegal forward provided one of several outstanding displays from a Liverpool side who had not previously won a league game in 2017, their worst start to a […]

The post Senegal star, Sadio Mane double sinks Spurs at Anfield appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

