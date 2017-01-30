Seplat charged to court over $20.5m subsidiary deal

Posted January 30, 2017 5:26 am by Comments

Stanley Opara Seplat Petroleum Development  Company Plc, a Nigerian indigenous oil and gas company listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange, has announced that proceedings have commenced in the English High Court against its wholly-owned subsidiary Newton Energy Limited, by Crestar Natural Resources Limited, relating to the deposit of $ 20.5m currently […]

The post Seplat charged to court over $ 20.5m subsidiary deal appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Seplat Confirms Interest In British Oil Producer Afren Seplat Petroleum Development Co Plc confirmed that it was interested in British oil producer Afren Plc. Seplat said it could...
  2. Chevron hands over assets to Seplat, Belemaoil Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture (JV) between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL (the...
  3. Seplat wins case over OMLs 53 and 55 Seplat Petroleum Development Company and Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) have won the case brought against them by Brittania -U Nigeria...
  4. Oando sells 49% stake in gas, power subsidiary for N35b Oando Plc has agreed to sell 49 per cent equity stake in its midstream subsidiary, Oando Gas and Power (OGP)...
  5. Britannia-U,Chevron, Seplat, oil blocks battle : S-Court adjourns case sine-die The Supreme Court, yesterday, adjourned further hearing on the controversy surrounding the sale of oil mining lease on three disputed...
  6. Dollar dividend: Seplat currently pays in naira, interim pending The Chairman, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Dr. Ambrose Orjiako has come out to say that shareholders who bought shares in...
  7. NPDC, SEPLAT partner in safe motherhood programme By Tare Youdeowei THE Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC,  and Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc,  have concluded the 2016 edition...
  8. NNPC denies involvement in $25m failed oil block deal The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday, dissociated itself from the $ 25 million failed oil block bid deal by...
  9. Seplat pledges support of gas-to-power With constant emphases laid on non-availability of gas to power generation turbines that will generate electricity by the DISCOs, Seplat...
  10. NNPC holds the remaining 60.00% interest in both OML 53 and OML 55 and, pursuant to the Joint Operating Model, Seplat was designated operator of OML 53 and OML 55(together the “Assets.”) However, the full completion and transfer of these assets and operatorship was hindered by a litigation brought against CNL and...

< YOHAIG home