Ivan Perisic scored twice including a late winner as Inter Milan began the New Year with a 2-1 comeback win at Udinese to move up to provisional sixth in Serie A. Inter travelled north looking to secure their fourth consecutive win only to come up against a determined Udinese side that saw Seko Fofana test […]

