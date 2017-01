Olaide Oyelude,Katsina. Seven people have been confirmed dead in a ghastly road accident involving two vehicles at Fanga village along Katsina/ kano road on Wednesday evening. Thirteen other people sustained various degrees of injury in the accident and were receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Kankia. The remains of the dead have been deposited at […]

The post Seven killed in Katsina road crash appeared first on Punch Newspapers.