Seven years after, fans remember Dagrin

Fans of the late Nigerian rapper Dagrin are paying tributes to him, seven years after his death.

died on April 22, 2010. He was just 22 years old, but his unique style of rap music was already very popular.

Oladapo Olaitan ‘Dagrin’ Olaonipekun who is credited for popularising Yoruba rap music died in the early hours of April 22, 2010 from injures he sustained in a lone accident in front of Alakara Police Station, off Agege Motor Road, Mushin, Lagos on April 14.

However, seven years after, Nigerians are still speaking fondly of him.

Though he lived a short life, his style of rap is still influencing the music scene. Artistes like Olamide, lil Kesh, Phyno, Reminisce and many others are some of the best examples of Dagrin’s influence on the Nigerian rap scene.

Here are some of the things people are saying about him.

