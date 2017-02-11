Several wounded as Iraq police clash with protesters
Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and rubber-coated bullets Saturday on protesters who attempted to force a cordon and march on Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, police said. The demonstrators, who had gathered in their thousands in the heart of the capital, were mostly supporters of populist Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr demanding electoral reform ahead […]
The post Several wounded as Iraq police clash with protesters appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
What do you think?