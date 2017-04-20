Shakespeare proud of Leicester

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare said his side’s remarkable run to the Champions League quarter-finals left his players determined to return to Europe’s top table as soon as possible, AFP reports.

Appearing in the tournament for the first time Leicester cruised through the group phase and sank Europa League champions Sevilla in the last 16 before falling to Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals.

With Leicester 12th in the Premier League it may be some time before they rub shoulders with Europe’s elite again, but Shakespeare said that would now be the objective.

“I hope the benefit is they want some more of it,” he told reporters at the King Power Stadium after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Atletico resulted in a 2-1 aggregate defeat.

“They’re very disappointed, but they can be proud of what they’ve achieved and we can be proud of how we’ve conducted ourselves. They should want more of this.”

“All players want to play at the highest level and the Champions League is the highest level. We have to get back to winning ways in the Premier League now.”

Shakespeare, 53, has had a stunning impact since succeeding the sacked Claudio Ranieri, steering Leicester clear of the relegation zone and masterminding a 2-0 second-leg win over Sevilla.

He is only under contract until the end of the season and said he was looking forward to sitting down with the club’s Thai owners, the King Power travel retail group, to discuss his future.

“It’s not in my hands. It’s in the club’s hands,” he said.

“We’ll sit down at the end of the season. I’m more than happy to sit down before that if it arises. The contract says until the end of the season.

“I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve enjoyed the Champions League. You’re pitting your wits against one of the best managers and one of the best sides in the world. It’s been a really, really good experience.”

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com