Shakespeare proud of Leicester

Posted April 20, 2017 12:26 am by Comments

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare said his side’s remarkable run to the Champions League quarter-finals left his players determined to return to Europe’s top table as soon as possible, AFP reports.

Appearing in the tournament for the first time Leicester cruised through the group phase and sank Europa League champions Sevilla in the last 16 before falling to Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals.

With Leicester 12th in the Premier League it may be some time before they rub shoulders with Europe’s elite again, but Shakespeare said that would now be the objective.

Winasbet.com

“I hope the benefit is they want some more of it,” he told reporters at the King Power Stadium after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Atletico resulted in a 2-1 aggregate defeat.

“They’re very disappointed, but they can be proud of what they’ve achieved and we can be proud of how we’ve conducted ourselves. They should want more of this.”

“All players want to play at the highest level and the Champions League is the highest level. We have to get back to winning ways in the Premier League now.”

Shakespeare, 53, has had a stunning impact since succeeding the sacked Claudio Ranieri, steering Leicester clear of the relegation zone and masterminding a 2-0 second-leg win over Sevilla.

He is only under contract until the end of the season and said he was looking forward to sitting down with the club’s Thai owners, the King Power travel retail group, to discuss his future.

“It’s not in my hands. It’s in the club’s hands,” he said.

“We’ll sit down at the end of the season. I’m more than happy to sit down before that if it arises. The contract says until the end of the season.

“I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve enjoyed the Champions League. You’re pitting your wits against one of the best managers and one of the best sides in the world. It’s been a really, really good experience.”

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

 

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Leicester City won’t go down – Shakespeare Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare is confident his Champions League heroes will be able to win their battle for Premier League...
  2. Musa will still play for Leicester, says Shakespeare Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare says Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa is still in his plans despite the Nigerian’s limited...
  3. Leicester city reportedly name Craig Shakespeare as head coach till end of season Leicester City football club of England, the defending champions of England have announced Craig Shakespeare, assistant coach turned caretaker manager,...
  4. BREAKING: Leicester sack Ranieri Leicester have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri following a string of bad results, which have left the club’s Premier League future...
  5. What next for miracle club Leicester? Their Champions League escapades ended by Atletico Madrid, Leicester City return to a normality they last experienced before their fairytale...
  6. Leicester Face Atletico Madrid In Champions League Quarter-Finals Leicester City have been drawn against Spanish side, Atletico Madrid in their maiden UEFA Champions League quarter-final. The Premier League...
  7. Leicester’s Shakespeare plots to outfox battle-hardened Atletico Madrid Leicester City must strike the right balance both emotionally and tactically if they are to conquer battle-hardened Atletico Madrid in...
  8. Morgan bullish following Leicester’s Champions League victory over Sevilla Captain Wes Morgan said Leicester City had “pulled off the impossible again” after his goal inspired them to beat Sevilla...
  9. Leicester not worried about losing Ndidi- Shakespeare Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare is not worried the Foxes could lose Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi this summer. Leicester City’s...
  10. LEICESTER CROWNED ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS JAMIE Vardy scored a brace and missed a penalty as new Premier League champions Leicester City comfortably defeated Everton 3-1yesterday...

< YOHAIG home