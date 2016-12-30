Shekau vows to continue attacks, military dismisses video

Posted December 30, 2016 5:26 am by Comments

John Alechenu and Olaleye Aluko A new video of the factional leader of the Boko Haram terror group, Abubakar Shekau, surfaced online on Thursday, where the fleeing militant leader urged President Muhammadu Buhari to repent while mocking the Nigerian military for claims that it had defeated the terror sect. In the 25-minute video, released by […]

The post Shekau vows to continue attacks, military dismisses video appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Military dismisses Shekau’s audio message Nigerians should dismiss the purported audio message from Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau and draw more confidence from the military’s...
  2. 8 Chilling Messages From Abubakar Shekau’s New Video – Naij.com Source: https://www.naij.com/981639-buhari-repent-and-return-to-islam-8-quotes-from-shekaus-new-video-ahead-of-independence-day.html A new video has been released by the embattled leader of the dreaded Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau....
  3. Military Describes Shekau’s Claims As Mere Propaganda The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sani Usman says the latest video by terror group Boko Haram has confirmed...
  4. Boko Haram Releases New Video, Claims Shekau Is Alive A video purportedly released by the factional leader of insurgent group, Boko Haram, has debunked earlier claims by the military...
  5. Army dismisses Shekau’s video as mere propaganda The army yesterday dismissed a new video in which Boko Haram’s elusive leader Abubakar Shekau is disputing a claim that...
  6. Defence Headquarters Dismisses New Boko Haram Video The Defence Headquarters has advised the public to dismiss an online video said to have been released by Boko Haram...
  7. Military dismisses Boko Haram video as ‘complete joke’ The Military yesterday dismissed a new video released by militant Boko Haram sect, showing thousands of its members at three...
  8. Embattled Boko Haram leader, Shekau, resurfaces in video The embattled leader of jihadist group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, resurfaced in a video posted online Sunday, rejecting assertions by...
  9. Abubakar Shekau Appears in new Video Leader of Islamist group Boko Haram has released a video message disputing a claim by the military that he was...
  10. Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau’s New Video, Calls It Propaganda The Nigerian Army has dismissed a new video released on Thursday by Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau as mere propaganda....

< YOHAIG home