Shiite lawmaker jailed 10 years for insulting Saudi Arabia

A Kuwaiti appeals court on Thursday sentenced former Shiite lawmaker Abdulhameed Dashti to 10 years in jail in absentia for insults against neighbouring Saudi Arabia. The new term raises to 42 years and six months the total jail terms handed to Dashti for making comments deemed offensive to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and endangering Kuwait’s […]

