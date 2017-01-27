Shorunmu urges clubs to play by the rules

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu says  the League Management Company should be encouraged in its bid to reposition the Premier  League, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. Shorunmu  urged clubs to obey stipulated rules and regulations guiding the league. The former Turkey-based keeper said discipline remained the hallmark of any league. “I played with […]

