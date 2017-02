Economic Renaissance by Henry Boyo lesleba@lesleba.com 08052201997 the above is the title of the first leg of a trilogy published on the naira exchange rate between May and June 2014, in both The PUNCH and Vanguard newspapers. The other titles are, “Advantages of a stronger naira” (May 26, 2014) and “Who is afraid of a […]

The post Should the naira be devalued? appeared first on Punch Newspapers.