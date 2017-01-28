Idris Adesina When Venus Williams battled to a 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 victory against fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in the first semifinal of the 2017 Australian Open and Serena Williams brushed aside 34-year-old Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2, 6-1 in 50 minutes in the second semifinal of the competition, history was again made at the event as the […]

The post SISTERS AT WAR: •Venus battles Serena in Aussie Open final appeared first on Punch Newspapers.