Six arrested over murder of minister
Burundi authorities have arrested six people in connection with the murder of the country’s environment minister, the prosecutor general said Saturday. Emmanuel Niyonkuru, 54, the country’s water, environment and planning minister, was shot dead shortly after midnight on New Years Eve in the most high-profile killing since Burundi’s political crisis began nearly two years ago. […]
The post Six arrested over murder of minister appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
What do you think?