Six die, 120 injured in Philippines powerful earthquake

A powerful night time earthquake in the southern Philippines killed at least six people and injured more than 120, with officials combing through cracked buildings and nearby towns Saturday to check on the damage and other possible casualties. CNBC reports that the magnitude 6.7 quake roused residents from their sleep late Friday in Surigao del […]

