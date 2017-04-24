Slovak funds N8m project for FCT leper community

Adelani Adepegba & Friday Olokor, Abuja

The Embassy of Slovak Republic has funded the community-based Social Health Insurance Scheme for the Karamajiji disabled colony in the Federal Capital Territory.

The mission said it was committing N8m to the health project of the beneficiaries, including N1.8m health insurance premium for one year for 1,000 people with disability in the community.

The Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Nigeria, Peter Holásek, announced this during the inauguration of the CBSHIP facilitated by a non-governmental organisation, Bell Echo Initiative, at the leper community on Monday in Abuja.

He said the money would enable the beneficiaries to access sound medical facilities and live healthier lives, adding that the gesture would further cement the bilateral relationship between Slovakia and Nigeria.

The envoy said he chose to sponsor the health insurance for the community on account of the tradition of humanitarian cooperation between his country and Nigeria.

“The project is important to the people who do not have access to health facilities, some of who may also be constrained by finance. We are committing N8m to the project,” Holásek said.

The Director, Bell Echo Initiative, Abbey Bello, explained that the CBSHIP was meant to address the various health challenges facing residents of Karamajiji colony, many of whom he said had died due to their inability to access medical treatment.

He stated that his organisation partnered with the Latinwa Foundation and the Slovak mission to assist the community with the health insurance scheme, in order to arrest the various communicable diseases plaguing the residents.

Bello said that a health centre had been set up in the community to attend to the needs of the residents, adding that his NGO had mapped out strategies to sustain the initiative by reaching out to philanthropists and international donors to raise funds for the programme.

