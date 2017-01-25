Soldiers beat Redeemed pastor into coma for refusing to ‘frog-jump’

Posted January 25, 2017 5:26 am by Comments

Adelani Adepegba,Abuja A pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Abuja, Alex Ochienu, said he was assaulted and beaten by two soldiers into a coma for refusing to obey their order to do frog jumps. The cleric alleged that he was flogged by Cpl. M. Dankwa and his colleague whose name he did not […]

The post Soldiers beat Redeemed pastor into coma for refusing to ‘frog-jump’ appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Soldiers comb River Niger Head Bridge Asaba, frog jump motorists   STERN looking military men of Operation Python Dance which was recently launched by the Nigerian Army in the South...
  2. Hoodlums beat journalist to coma Hoodlums suspected to be smugglers on Thursday, beat journalist, Yomi Olomofe to coma over accusations of reporting their activities at...
  3. Tight security as service of songs holds for slain Redeemed pastor A service of songs was on Friday held for the slain Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor, Eunice Elisha in...
  4. ‘Buhari will make you frog jump’ – convo between foreign journo and Nigerian policeman Drew Hinshaw is a journalist who covers West African stories for The Wall Street Journal.. Welcome to Linda Ikeji’s Blog...
  5. I beat my wife for refusing sex, man tells court A 40-year-old man, Salau Kehinde, has told a Customary Court in Ikorodu, Lagos, that he physically abused his wife, Shakirat,...
  6. Fuel scarcity: Unknown soldiers beat up station manager The Station Manager of Forte Oil former African Petrol (AP) in Damaturu, Yobe State capital was on Saturday night beaten...
  7. Redeemed Pastor Kidnapped In Ikorodu, Lagos – Metronaija.com An eyewitness sent a troubling information to www.metronaija.coom this morning, with regard to the sad reality in Isawo area of...
  8. Redeemed Pastor Accused Of Burning Maid’s Buttocks For Telling Lies (See Photos) Facebook user, Bello Anny Lawrence, has posted graphic images of violent abuse of a teenage house-help by her guardian, a Redeemed...
  9. Land grabbers beat prayer warriors to coma in Anambra By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi, Armed youths believed to be land grabbers, at the weekend stormed a prayer ground in Umudioka,...
  10. Redeemed Pastor’s Son Stabbed To Death In Canada Bar By A Burundian (Pic) At about 2am on Sunday, November 6, 21-year-old Solomon Odekunle was seen stumbling out of a popular hangout, Piper’s Bar...

< YOHAIG home