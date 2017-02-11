Soldiers imprisoned, forfeit ranks for brutalising cripple

Olaleye Aluko and Tony Okafor Two soldiers, Corporal Bature Samuel and Corporal Abdulazeez Usman, who brutalised a wheelchair-bound man along New Market Road, Onitsha, Anambra State on Tuesday, have been sentenced to 21 days imprisonment with hard labour. The two soldiers of 82 Provost Company also lost their ranks. According to a statement by the […]

