Some hoodlums have allegedly attacked the residents of Alagbaka Extension community in Akure, the Ondo State capital, destroying property worth millions of naira and sending away the residents. The attackers allegedly claimed that the community belonged to them due to a court verdict, warning fleeing residents ot to come back. The hoodlums were alleged to have carried out the attacks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Members of the community told our correspondents on Monday that that the hoodlums destroyed no fewer than 300 houses, and were being sponsored by a family in Akure, who had being claiming ownership of the land. It was gathered that the family won a land dispute case at the high court, but the judgment had been appealed at the Court of Appeal. A resident, Olusegun Adu-Peters, said the hoodlooms and the family took the law into their own hands. Adu-Peters said, “The government and the security agencies should intervene to prevent the breakdown of law and order. All the parties should wait until the final determination of the matter by the court before taking any action. Nobody has any power to take the laws into his or her own hands.”

Posted February 7, 2017 12:26 am by Comments

Peter Dada, Akure Some hoodlums have allegedly attacked the residents of Alagbaka Extension community in Akure, the Ondo State capital, destroying property worth millions of naira and sending away the residents. The attackers allegedly claimed that the community belonged to them due to a court verdict, warning fleeing residents ot to come back. The hoodlums […]

The post Some hoodlums have allegedly attacked the residents of Alagbaka Extension community in Akure, the Ondo State capital, destroying property worth millions of naira and sending away the residents. The attackers allegedly claimed that the community belonged to them due to a court verdict, warning fleeing residents ot to come back. The hoodlums were alleged to have carried out the attacks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Members of the community told our correspondents on Monday that that the hoodlums destroyed no fewer than 300 houses, and were being sponsored by a family in Akure, who had being claiming ownership of the land. It was gathered that the family won a land dispute case at the high court, but the judgment had been appealed at the Court of Appeal. A resident, Olusegun Adu-Peters, said the hoodlooms and the family took the law into their own hands. Adu-Peters said, “The government and the security agencies should intervene to prevent the breakdown of law and order. All the parties should wait until the final determination of the matter by the court before taking any action. Nobody has any power to take the laws into his or her own hands.” appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Hoodlums taking over our land, Lagos community cries out Eromosele Ebhomele Residents of Labora Owode, a community in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, western part of Nigeria, stormed the state House of...
  2. Hoodlums attack community in Ajah, injure 3 over land Not the actual photo 3 people sustained injuries after some hoodlums attacked Alabeko community in the Ajah area of Lagos...
  3. Illegal possession: Court restrains coy from community land   A Lagos High Court sitting in Epe has restrained a Lagos based company, Toll System Development Company Limited from any...
  4. We ‘re not land grabbers –Oyega, Oyegbemiga family Descendants of Oyega and Oyegbemiga family have insisted that they are the rightful owner of the 250 acres at Gbodo...
  5. Ibeju-Lekki community protest at Assembly over land Lagos—Residents of Labora Owode in Ibeju- Lekki yesterday staged a protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly, asking the...
  6. After 10 years in exile, Olusesi royal family wins land case By Kingsley Adegboye Following their landmark victory at the Lagos High Court which confirmed the Olusesi Royal Family as rightful...
  7. Lagos to appeal court judgment on LG caretaker committees Kazeem Ugbodaga Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State The Lagos State Government says it will appeal the ruling of the...
  8. Three hospitalised as hoodlums attack community in Rivers Three persons, including a teacher, Mr Chimezie Peter-Nwanyanwu, a primary school teacher, are currently fighting for their lives in an...
  9. Hoodlums attack Agidingbi residents during Isese Festival CP Fatai Owoseni, Lagos State Police Commissioner Daniels Ekugo Violence was recorded in Agidingbi in Ojodu Local Council Development Area...
  10. Women protest ‘incessant rape, murder of mothers by hoodlums’ in Imo community AGGRIEVED women from Umuduruegwelle community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, yesterday, took to the street to...

< YOHAIG home