South Africa should stop killing Nigerians

Punch Editorial Board THE latest atrocities against Nigerians in South Africa demand a strong response from our laid-back government. According to reports, the extrajudicial killing of Tochukwu Nnadi by South African policemen on December 29 brought to 20 the number of Nigerians resident in that country summarily dispatched to early graves without the benefit of […]

