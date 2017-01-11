‘Southern Kaduna killings signify weakness’

Afeez Hanafi The President, Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria, Dr Ona Ekhomu, has condemned killings of Southern Kaduna residents by herdsmen, blaming the attacks on weak governance. Ekhomu urged government at all levels to beef up security in rural areas, saying it owed the citizens the obligation to protect lives, a […]

