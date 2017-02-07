Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma, has given an assurance of the Federal Government’s determination to diligently implement the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and that a special unit will be set up to implement the plan. Udoma, according to a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr. Akpandem James, […]

The post Special unit to drive FG’s economic recovery plan appeared first on Punch Newspapers.