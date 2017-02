The Jigawa Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps said on Thursday that it had inspected 168 commercial vehicles for compliance with the installation of the Speed Limiting Device. The corps’ Sector Commander in the state, Mr. Angus Ibezim, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse. NAN reports that FRSC began […]

The post Speed limiter: FRSC books 91 vehicles in Jigawa appeared first on Punch Newspapers.