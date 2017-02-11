SPONSORED: #RUNLAGOS: ABRAHAM KIPTUM WINS 2017 ACCESS BANK LAGOS CITY MARATHON! FIND LIST OF WINNERS HERE
Congratulations are in order for Abraham Kiptum, the Kenyan athlete who came in first place at the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2017 with a record time of 2 hours 15 minutes 20 seconds. If his name sounds familiar, it’s because he also won last year’s edition. For the second time in a row, he […]
