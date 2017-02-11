Congratulations are in order for Abraham Kiptum, the Kenyan athlete who came in first place at the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2017 with a record time of 2 hours 15 minutes 20 seconds. If his name sounds familiar, it’s because he also won last year’s edition. For the second time in a row, he […]

The post SPONSORED: #RUNLAGOS: ABRAHAM KIPTUM WINS 2017 ACCESS BANK LAGOS CITY MARATHON! FIND LIST OF WINNERS HERE appeared first on Punch Newspapers.