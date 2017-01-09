Sri Lanka strips suit, tie from official dress code

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday overturned a 26-year-old decree that required top bureaucrats to wear a suit and tie, saying they could now opt for “more comfortable” clothing instead. “We must adopt clothing that suits our weather and climate,” Sirisena said. “That is why I say that officials no longer need to wear […]

