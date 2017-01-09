Sri Lanka strips suit, tie from official dress code

Posted January 9, 2017 3:26 pm by Comments

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday overturned a 26-year-old decree that required top bureaucrats to wear a suit and tie, saying they could now opt for “more comfortable” clothing instead. “We must adopt clothing that suits our weather and climate,” Sirisena said. “That is why I say that officials no longer need to wear […]

The post Sri Lanka strips suit, tie from official dress code appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. UK varsity college re-writes 650 year-old dress code to suit transgender students St. Catharine’s College. Photo; wikimedia A college at one of Britain’s oldest universities, on Wednesday in London re-wrote its 650-year-old...
  2. Sri Lanka’s president sacks parliament: official Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena Friday ordered the immediate dismissal of the parliament, a government spokesman said, clearing the way...
  3. Dress Code for a Black Tie Event As has already been stated in the men’s fashion segment, Sartorial Digest, the Black Tie dress code is traditionally stated...
  4. Sri Lanka delays coalition cabinet Sri Lanka’s president on Monday reinstated three key ministers in their posts but delayed announcing a full cabinet after a...
  5. Dress Code for LASU students? This is allegedly the new notice posted around Lagos State University concerning student dress code.. Welcome to Linda Ikeji’s Blog...
  6. Four soldiers arrested over journalist’s death in Sri Lanka Four army officers have been arrested in Sri Lanka over the abduction and suspected killing of a political journalist during...
  7. Sri Lanka, India sign nuclear deal Maithripala Sirisena has held wide-ranging talks with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the newly elected Sri Lankan president continued his...
  8. Nigerian Army, lawyers headed for war over dress code Lawyers reject army chief, Tukur Buratai’s order on how they should dress before military tribunals. The post Nigerian Army, lawyers...
  9. Dress code prompts protest at Israeli parliament The dress code does not allow short skirts into the Knesset building. The post Dress code prompts protest at Israeli...
  10. Sri Lanka Elections: Rajapaksa Seeks Comeback Voting started in Sri Lanka at 7:00 am in a general election, with Former President, Mahinda Rajapaksa, hoping to stage...

< YOHAIG home