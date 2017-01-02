Sterling Bank commits N500m to environmental sustainability

Posted January 2, 2017 3:26 am by Comments

Sterling Bank Plc has committed over N500m to various activities under the Sterling Environmental Make-Over in the last five years, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Yemi Adeola, has said. STEM is one of the bank’s social responsibility initiatives. It is meant to reduce the effects of the environment on […]

The post Sterling Bank commits N500m to environmental sustainability appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Sterling Bank environmental sustainability intervention hits N500m The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Sterling Bank, Mr. Yemi Adeola, has said that that the lender has committed...
  2. Ajumobi commends Sterling Bank’s partnership on environmental sustainability The Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has commended Sterling Bank Plc for partnering with the state government to...
  3. Environmental sustainability, top priority of Lagos govt- Adejare The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Samuel Adejare, yesterday, affirmed that the regeneration of the environment and its sustainability...
  4. Sterling Bank partners FG to address desertification AS part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, focus on the environment and in support of the Federal Government’s plan...
  5. Sterling Bank Pulls Out Of Keystone Bank Bid     Bamidele Ogunwusi, Lagos   Sterling Bank Plc has ended talks to buy rival Keystone Bank Limited after finding it unsuitably fit, and is now...
  6. ‘How SMEs can achieve sustainability in unhealthy business environment’ Dr. Ijeoma Nwagwu, graduate of Harvard Law School’s doctoral programme and Manager of Lagos Business School’s First Bank Sustainability Centre....
  7. Sterling Bank may acquire Keystone Bank •Eyes another northern lender Sterling Bank Plc is planning to buy one or two mid-sized commercial lenders before the end...
  8. Sterling Bank, Access Bank Explain Involvement in EFCC Investigations Sterling Bank and Access Bank have notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) about their operations concerning the ongoing investigations by...
  9. Banks must invest more on capacity building – Sterling Bank ….Unveils retirement plan and training for staff   The Executive Director, Finance & Strategy, Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman,...
  10. Sterling Bank posts N2.8 billion profit in 2016 Q1 The profit before tax is in contrast with N4.0 billion achieved in the corresponding period in 2015. The post Sterling...

< YOHAIG home