Stop vandalising govt assets, NSCDC warns

Posted January 28, 2017 1:26 pm by Comments

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa The Assistant Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Zone G, Mr. Bassey O. Bassey, has warned all vandals in the zone to stop vandalising government’s critical assets in their own interest. The newly-appointed ACG handed down the warning during a familiarisation tour of the Bayelsa State Command of the corps. […]

The post Stop vandalising govt assets, NSCDC warns appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

