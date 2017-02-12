Strange smell temporarily shuts Hamburg airport

Posted February 12, 2017

German emergency services temporarily evacuated the airport in the northern city of Hamburg on Sunday after people reported an unusual smell, respiratory ailments and watering eyes. Firefighters rushed to the airport with multiple vehicles while incoming flights were diverted and hundreds of passengers had to wait outside the terminals in freezing temperatures. “The airport was […]

