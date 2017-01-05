Strike: Resident doctors accuse FG of flouting agreements

Bukola Adebayo Doctors under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors of Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba and the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, have accused the Federal Government of deploying anti-labour measures against their colleagues Speaking at the joint press briefing in Lagos, the LUTH ARD President, Dr. Adebayo Sekumade, […]

