World number one Andy Murray suffered a huge upset to 50th-ranked Mischa Zverev to follow Novak Djokovic to the exit as the shocks kept rolling at the Australian Open on Sunday. Murray was never expected to be troubled by the 29-year-old German, who has never won an ATP title, but he lost 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, […]

The post Stunned Murray follows Djokovic to Aussie exit appeared first on Punch Newspapers.