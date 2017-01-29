Supporting Buhari was a serious mistake — Fawehinmi

An economic analyst and former supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election, Feyi Fawehinmi, in this interview with BAYO AKINLOYE says that Buhari should resign RECENTLY, your criticisms against President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration indicate you are against him. Why? I supported (President Muhammadu) Buhari in the last (presidential) election. I […]

