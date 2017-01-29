Supporting Buhari was a serious mistake — Fawehinmi

Posted January 29, 2017 8:26 am by Comments

An economic analyst and former supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election, Feyi Fawehinmi, in this interview with BAYO AKINLOYE says that Buhari should resign RECENTLY, your criticisms against President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration indicate you are against him. Why? I supported (President Muhammadu) Buhari in the last (presidential) election. I […]

The post Supporting Buhari was a serious mistake — Fawehinmi appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Dependence on oil, Nigeria’s costly mistake — Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria made a costly mistake by depending on oil as the mainstay of the...
  2. Why world powers are supporting Buhari – Carrington FORMER American Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Walter Carrington, yesterday said the American government and other world powers were prepared to...
  3. It was a mistake to think Buhari was the way forward : Eldee Popular Nigerian rapper and music producer Eldee The Don has taken a big swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Eldee,...
  4. Don’t make mistake to vote PDP again, Buhari tells Nigerians All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Gen Mohammadu Buhari (rtd), yesterday told Nigerians not to make a mistake of voting...
  5. Buhari will make a big mistake if he dumps National Confab Report – Victor Umeh Immediate past National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Umeh, is the senatorial candidate of the party for the rerun election...
  6. Boko Haram no longer poses threat to us, says Buhari Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Despite the bombings still being carried out in parts of the country by members of the Boko...
  7. Idleness, complacency make terrorism endure – Buhari NAN President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in Malta said that violent extremism and terrorism could only thrive and endure if...
  8. I’ve no regret of supporting Jonathan- Uwazuruike Leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has said that...
  9. Gani Fawehinmi’s First Son Talks About Disability In His Profession The first son of Late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed Fawehinmi, in an interview with Punch has expressed how it has...
  10. NULGE hails President Buhari for supporting LG autonomy President Muhammadu Buhari The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) on Monday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting Local...

< YOHAIG home