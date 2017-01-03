Swansea a massive challenge, says new coach Paul Clement

Paul Clement became Premier League bottom side Swansea’s third manager this season when he was appointed on Tuesday. The 44-year-old Englishman — whose mentor Carlo Ancelotti described him as ‘one of the most dynamic and intelligent coaches’ — signed a two-and-a-half year contract after German champions Bayern Munich, where he was assistant coach, allowed him […]

