Swiss court rejects worker rights claim against FIFA

A Swiss court has rejected a claim lodged against FIFA by several trade unions for alleged abuses of workers’ rights in 2022 World Cup host nation Qatar, football’s world governing body said on Friday. FIFA welcomed the Commercial Court of Zurich’s ruling to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Netherlands’ largest trade union, the FNV […]

