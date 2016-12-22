Taraba workers protest over unpaid salaries, shutdown state secretariat

Workers in the employment of Taraba State Government under the auspices of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council on Thursday shut down the state secretariat in Jalingo to protest against the non-payment of their salaries. Addressing the workers, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr. Peter Gambo, said the state government had continued to […]

