TEF seeks applications for entrepreneurship programme

The Tony Elumelu Foundation has said it is now accepting applications from African entrepreneurs with business ideas that can transform the continent. The application portal is open and accepting submissions until midnight on March 1, 2017, TEF said in a statement on Sunday. According to the statement, successful applicants will join the third cycle of […]

