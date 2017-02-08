Tension in Katsina as EFCC drags Shema to court

Olaide Oyelude, Katsina There was tension in Katsina for the better part of Tuesday as restive supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party and those of the All Progressives Congress kept security operatives busy during the appearance of former governor Ibrahim Shema before a state high court in connection with his trial by the Economic and […]

