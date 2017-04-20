Tenure extension: Reps ask HoS to recover ex-perm sec’s salaries

John Ameh, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education said, on Wednesday, that a retired Permanent Secretary, Dr. Jamila Shu’ara, must return all salaries and benefits she received after leaving service within the next seven days.

The committee reminded the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, to retrieve the salaries and benefits from Shu’ara in line with its resolution of March 30.

The Chairman of the committee, and member of the All Progressives Congress from Kwara State, Mr. Zakari Mohammed, told The PUNCH in Abuja that the committee had, on March 30, given Oyo-Ita four weeks to retrieve the funds from Shu’ara.

Shu’ara, 61, served out her tenure in February, 2016.

But she spent one additional year in service up to February 2017 under a controversial tenure extension arrangement.

Shu’ara informed the committee that it was President Muhammadu Buhari who approved the extension.

However, the committee, after investigating the matter, concluded that the President had no powers under the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to extend the tenure of a permanent secretary, who had served out her full service length.

Mohammed stated on Wednesday that the committee expected that the HoS would report the progress on compliance with the resolution within the next seven days.

He said, “Obviously, we are expecting a report on compliance.

“They (Oyo-Ita and Shu’ara) were given one month, which is just a week left.

“Failure to comply within the remaining seven days will compel us to take further actions on the floor of the House.”

The committee had noted in its March 30 report that while Section 171 of the constitution empowers the President to appoint top officials of government, including permanent secretaries, the provision did not cover the power to extend a permanent secretary’s tenure.

Under the extant Public Service Rules, an officer retires from service after serving for 35 years or attaining the age of 60 years, whichever comes first.

The committee had directed Oyo-Ita to immediately invoke the relevant rules to recover all the salaries and benefits paid to Shu’ara in the last one year.

The committee had stumbled on Shu’ara’s tenure extension saga during a 2017 budget defence session.

When lawmakers discovered the “strange development in civil service rules”, and sought explanations, Shu’ara had replied that it was Buhari who extended her service by one year.

The committee queried the extension and demanded evidence of the presidential approval, which neither Shu’ara nor Oyo-Ita could produce in the course of the investigation.

However, in her defence, the HoS wrote the committee to argue that if the President could appoint, he also retained the power to re-appoint or extend the tenure of a permanent secretary, who had exited service.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com