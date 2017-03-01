Terrific positions for car sex

Sex is fun almost anywhere once you are sure that you and your partner are safe.

If you are looking for ways to spice up your sex life, or if both of you are too impatient to get home first, then you can have a quickie in the car and it will be as much fun as having it in a regular place.

However, sex in the car can be tricky because of the limited space and also because you don’t have the luxury that sex-on-bed, for instance, guarantees.

To make the best of that car tryst, therefore, here are some stunning positions you can assume to get the job done without attracting unwanted attention!

• Seated rear entry: The best position is for the man to sit in the passenger side and the woman sitting on him as she faces the front. That way, lover boy enters from the rear. This position is better done with her legs tucked inside of his, so that the woman controls the penetration and rhythm.

• Backseat driver: Let the man sit behind the passenger seat and push it forward to create leg room. The woman can now settle on his erect manhood, facing the front. She can assume a kneeling or bending position as her legs are planted outside his hips. This way, the man can lie back while the woman drives the thrusting.

• Face-to-face: The partners sit, facing each other, while the woman wraps her legs around him. This position allows for slow, meditative type of sex.

• Side-by-side: Recline the back seat to create more space; the man is in the rear on his side while the woman also lays on her side in front of him. The man enters from the rear. This is not only comfortable, it also enables the lovers to relax.

Warning: Turn off the car engine first if you don’t want this to be a one-way journey!

Adapted from SheKnows

One response to Terrific positions for car sex

  1. uncle kpazhi March 1st, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    sex in car affect the life of the car.

    

