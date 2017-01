Olaleye Aluko The Nigerian Army will spend N5bn on the procurement of new weapons in the 2017 fiscal year, SUNDAY PUNCH has learnt. Apart from the N5bn, as revealed in the 2017 budget proposal before the National Assembly, the Army also plans to spend N846m on the repair of existing military equipment in the country […]

