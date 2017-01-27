Terrorism: North now years backward educationally – UNIMAID VC

Kayode Idowu The Vice-Chancellor of University of Maiduguri, Borno State, Prof. Abubakar Njodi, on Friday said activities of Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East have set the region backward educationally by several years. He said with the attack of Boko Haram, especially on western education, it might now take the North between 500 and 1,000 […]

