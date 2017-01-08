Terry sent off as Chelsea cruise in FA Cup

Posted January 8, 2017 6:26 pm by Comments

John Terry’s dismissal took the gloss off Chelsea’s comfortable 4-1 victory over third-tier Peterborough United on Sunday, which took the Premier League leaders into the FA Cup fourth round. Two goals from Pedro Rodriguez and strikes from Michy Batshuayi and Willian ensured Antonio Conte’s side avoided any chance of an embarrassing slip. But Terry’s 67th-minute […]

The post Terry sent off as Chelsea cruise in FA Cup appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FA Cup: Chelsea Cruise Past Peterborough 4-1 Pedro scored twice but captain John Terry saw red as Chelsea eased to a 4-1 win over Peterborough United in...
  2. EPL: Chelsea beat Burnley to go top Chelsea swept to the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Burnley, while Arsenal won 3-1 at...
  3. Chelsea Cruise Past Sunderland As Norwich Stun United Chelsea’s new interim manager, Guus Hiddink, watched from the stands as his team beat Sunderland 3-1 on Saturday, while Norwich...
  4. Willian signs new 4-year-contract with Chelsea Chelsea rewarded their player of the year, Brazilian international midfielder Willian, with a new four-year contract on Tuesday, the Premier...
  5. Chelsea Rescued By Terry’s Dramatic Injury Time Goal Chelsea captain, John Terry, came from being the villain to a hero as the Blues escaped another home defeat on...
  6. Terry may get new deal at Chelsea after Zouma’s injury John Terry may be offered a new deal at Chelsea after Kurt Zouma’s terrible injury. The France centre back has...
  7. Victor Moses scores as Chelsea trounce Burnley 3-0 Goals from Eden Hazard, Willian and Victor Moses sent Antonio Conte’s Chelsea to the top of the Premier League on Saturday...
  8. Aguero sends Man City top, Terry rescues Chelsea Sergio Aguero sank Crystal Palace to send Manchester City top of the Premier League on Saturday, while John Terry’s 98th-minute...
  9. Chelsea Trash Man City For 8th Straight Win Chelsea rallied from a goal down to overcome Manchester City and stretch their winning sequence to eight Premier League matches....
  10. Chelsea lack leadership without Terry — Rio Ferdinand Rio Ferdinand has warned Jose Mourinho that his Chelsea side lack leadership when John Terry isn’t on the pitch. The...

< YOHAIG home