John Terry’s dismissal took the gloss off Chelsea’s comfortable 4-1 victory over third-tier Peterborough United on Sunday, which took the Premier League leaders into the FA Cup fourth round. Two goals from Pedro Rodriguez and strikes from Michy Batshuayi and Willian ensured Antonio Conte’s side avoided any chance of an embarrassing slip. But Terry’s 67th-minute […]

The post Terry sent off as Chelsea cruise in FA Cup appeared first on Punch Newspapers.