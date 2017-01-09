The Gambia: ECOWAS says resolution will conform with constitution

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The four West African leaders, including President Muhammadu Buhari, who on Monday met in Abuja on the political impasse in The Gambia have resolved to resolve the matter in conformity with the nation’s constitution.  They also said the will of the people would be respected in the process of resolving the logjam.  […]

