The good, bad and ugly side of Nigerian entertainment scene in 2016

Posted December 31, 2016 5:26 am by Comments

’Nonye Ben-Nwankwo and Ademola Olonilua Today marks the end of 2016 and indeed, the entertainment industry has had so much drama and events that trailed it this year. Saturday Beats brings you some of the exciting episodes in the industry this year. Hit by cupid Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz Popular Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele, […]

The post The good, bad and ugly side of Nigerian entertainment scene in 2016 appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nollywood Actress Funke Akindele to Speak at 4th Edition of Nigerian Entertainment Conference | April 20 Nigerian actress, producer and entrepreneur Funke Akindele has been confirmed to speak at the fourth edition of Nigerian Entertainment Conference holding in...
  2. Rising divas rocking Nigerian entertainment scene Just as the competition in the music industry gets stiffer, there are some divas who seem to thrive in it....
  3. Funke Akindele & Husband, JJC Skillz Hit Headies Red Carpet Hand-In-Hand (Pic) Actress Funke Akindele and her husband, singer JJC Skillz are among the first names on the red carpet at the...
  4. Funke Akindele And Husband, JJC Skillz On Set (Photos) Nollywood star, Funke Akindele shared a photo of her hubby, JJC Skillz while he was working on set of her...
  5. Funke Akindele’s union will not last – JJC’s alleged lover It appears someone is not happy with the new status of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband Abdul Rasheed...
  6. Scandals that rocked entertainment scene in 2015 Chux Ohai Among other scandals that rocked social media in Nigeria in 2015, fans of popular singer, Timaya, had something...
  7. Pray for me to have children – Funke Akindele begs fans Popular Nollywood comic actress, Funke Akindele, has made a passionate appeal to her fans over her childlessness, urging them to...
  8. Funke Akindele & Her Husband, JJC Skillz Rock Military Outfits, Fans React (Pics) Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and here husband JJC Skillz were pictured rocking military outfits.Fans can not stop commending with some of...
  9. Funke Akindele’s romantic reply to her hubby JJC Skillz Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz, took to Instagram to congratulate her for clinching two awards, Best sitcom and best actor...
  10. Funke Akindele And Her Husband Stun At The Premiere Of “Jenifa In London” Funke Akindele and producer,husband, JJC Skillz walked the red carpet at the London premiere of her new movie, Jenifa in...

< YOHAIG home