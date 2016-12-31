The New Year’s resolutions that we want Buhari to make

Posted December 31, 2016 5:26 am by Comments

Compiled by Nonye Ben-Nwankwo, Simon Utebor, Gbenro Adeoye, Jesusegun Alagbe and Tunde Ajaja He must not shy away from reshuffling cabinet – Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu, President, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights It has become a ritual for people to declare New Year’s resolutions but what is by far more important than that is […]

The post The New Year’s resolutions that we want Buhari to make appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Revisit 2014 Confab resolutions now, traditional rulers tell Buhari ABUJA—The Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit resolutions of the 2014 National...
  2. “How many times have you made New Year resolutions that you didn’t keep?” Read Charly Boy’s New Article A New Life Resolution? It seems like it’s a few seconds ago that we all exchanged HAPPY NEW YEAR pleasantries,...
  3. Money Matters with Nimi: 16 Important New Year Resolutions for 2016 The complex nature of our nations turbulent economy has impacted all Nigerians and leaves many feeling confused and anxious. The...
  4. NNSG to Buhari: Implement confab resolutions now to end nat’l drift The Nigerian National Summit Group (NNSG) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to implement fundamental resolutions of the 2014 National Conference...
  5. Oke Lauds Buhari, Tinubu, Party For NASS Resolutions, NDDC Appointment  FORMER National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief...
  6. Tolu Falode: The Deception of New Year Resolutions Happy New Year! Every single year time aligns with a tangible breath of new resolutions and new beginnings and this...
  7. New year relections and resolutions I used to write for Vanguard when I was a twentysomething youngster. In those days, my weekly column was known...
  8. ‘Looted funds can fix power problems’ The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fix the poor power...
  9. Which New Year’s resolution have you not been able to stick to? Sandra Ogunfiditi In what has become a tradition, people usually make New Year’s resolutions at the beginning of the year,...
  10. Adegboruwa decries alleged silence by rights groups A human rights activist and lawyer, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, on Saturday called on human rights groups and activists to rise...

< YOHAIG home