Thirteen habits that destroy manhood

I received an anxious, nervous, agitated and fretful mail from one of our numerous fans and the content of the mail gave me an insight into some of the things men ignorantly do that could cause permanent damage to their penis unknowingly.

The mail read thus, ‘Hi Funmi, I need help fast! I am surprised at the level of the rapid change in my penis recently. It is not only getting smaller by the day, it shrinks, looks unhealthy, wrinkled and changing colour fast in an alarming way. To a certain extent, I am beginning to think maybe there is an inner ailment in me that may be the reason for this. Please what is the appropriate solution? A very worried fan’

After reading the mail, I realised that the solution for this fan will be very handy to all our readers out there. A man’s manhood is best represented through his penis. The penis is the pride of a man and his biggest source of insecurity or security. However, many men are unaware that they’re not treating their “manhood” right. The modern lifestyle has brought upon a number of habits which affect a man’s “manhood” in a negative way and if something isn’t done about the issue, it could leave a permanent damage. There are some things you can do to prevent further damage and treat your “manhood” right.

I have compiled a list of damaging habits which should be eliminated if you want your “manhood” to remain your biggest pride and avoid further damage. So, let us look into these habits.

One: Basically, you may need to look into your eating and lifestyle habit. Penis does not have to change in colour, size, look and texture if your general health is in perfect state. Things go wrong with the penis especially when you eat or do things that can damage your penis ignorantly. Do you know that intake of synthetic sugar can damage your penis? Too much intake of sugar isn’t just bad for your body alone; it shrinks the penis faster than any other chemical you can ever know of. The body uses one type of sugar called fructose, to make fat. Too much refined sugar and high-fructose corn syrup causes a fatty buildup on the tiny capillaries, arteries of the penis that can lead to penis disease. Some studies show that sugar can be as damaging to the penis as alcohol does, even if you’re not overweight. It’s one more reason to limit foods with added sugars, such as soda, pastries, and the likes.

Two: Too much consumption of some herbal supplements for general health. Even if the label says “natural,” it may not be okay for you. For instance, if the content is not in adequate dosage and the potency is extremely high for your body, it may also not be too good for your penis.

Three: Extra pounds, especially around your waist, and in your tummy filling down to the base of your penis. The extra fat can build up in or around the base of your penis and also inside the fine arteries of your penis or the capillaries. It leads to fatty blockage preventing free flow of blood in and around your penis. Over time, it can harden and scar the tissue of the penis. You are more likely to get your penis shirk, look smaller if you are overweight or obese, middle-aged, or have diabetes, or have high cholesterol or high blood pressure. You may not be able to turn things around. Diet and exercise can stop the disease.

Four: Too much vitamin A from supplements. Your body needs vitamin A, and it’s fine to get it from plants such as fresh fruits and vegetables, especially those that are red, orange, and yellow. But if you take supplements that have high doses of vitamin A, that can be a problem for your penis, this is a recent discovery by researchers.

Five: Are you a lover of soft drinks or alcohol? Before you drink the next bottle, think of your penis. Because research shows that people who drink a lot of soft drinks are more likely to have fatty penis disease. Studies don’t prove that the drinks were the cause. But if you down a lot of sodas and have been trying to cut back, this could be a good reason to switch what you sip.

Six: Does your wife cook with lot of trans fats oil, I will rather you eat with no oil or go for natural ones. Trans fats are man-made fat in some packaged foods. (You’ll see them listed as “partially hydrogenated” ingredients). A diet high in trans fats makes you more likely to gain weight. That’s not good for your penis. Men who indulge in processed foods high in trans fats (cookies, cakes, chocolate, chips, and fried and processed foods, especially the ones sold while in traffic) have poorer penis and sperm quality than those who followed a healthy diet (whole grains, vegetables, and fish).

Seven: If you’re a passionate smoker, you already know it damages your health in general. However, you might not know that it is damaging your penis and sperm as well. The tissue of your penis is a spongy like organ with tiny holes and flesh; the more you smoke the more some of the nicotinic acid enters into those tiny holes and get trapped in and get the holes blocked. This further damages the sperm production, making the sperm harder time fertilizing an egg. So, if you’re planning a family, you might want to cut back on smoking or stop entirely as it may leave permanent damage and irreversible consequences. Men who stay nicotine-free have wider, firmer erections and reach maximum sexual arousal, effectively diminishing their erectile dysfunction.

Eight: If you are not exercising enough or you are exercising too much, either ways your penis is in danger. Men who exercise more regularly, averagely and adequately have better erectile and sexual function and functional stronger penis than men who live a sedentary lifestyle. And men who reported more frequent exercise had higher sexual function scores. Conversely, men who exercised less reported lower levels of sexual function. Men who watch more than 20 hours of TV weekly have an inactive penis cells and a 44 per cent lower sperm count than those who watched almost no TV.

Nine: If you rationed your sexual involvement, your penis will be the one to suffer for it. The more sex you have, the less likely you are to suffer erectile dysfunction, because your penis is in good condition. Your penis is not only put to good use but regular good use. Men who reported having sex less than once per week had double the incidence of erectile dysfunction. Remember if you don’t use it, you lose it.

Ten: If you don’t sleep well, your penis will slumber, men who get an insufficient amount of sleep will experience a lower level of desire the next day and a lesser ability to reproduce healthy penis and sperm cell.

Eleven: If you are a man and you are skimping on watermelon, please repent and make watermelon your drink. Because watermelon has an ingredient called citrulline-arginine which helps relax blood vessels by boosting nitric oxide in the same manner as Viagra—effectively treating erectile dysfunction and maybe even preventing it.

Twelve: Is your dental hygiene poor? If yes, your penis will suffer. Researchers have found out that gum disease is seven times more common in men with erectile dysfunction, and you must have a dysfunction penis to have an erectile dysfunction, it goes hand in hand. Bacteria in your gum tissue can travel through your body, inducing inflammation and damaging the blood vessels in your penis

Thirteen: Last and not the least, this is a bitter truth many do not want to accept. If you have made masturbation your habitual lifestyle, your penis is gone already. Addictive masturbation destroys penis and makes regular sex an impossibility. If you don’t believe me, ask the victims. What it does basically is to desensitise your penis to the point where nothing other than pornography or masturbation can make you reach orgasm. It over-stretches the skin out around your penis, so that the skin is loose and droopy, the balls are droopy, wrinkly, and mushy (if you are a 30 year plus or below, you will have the balls of a 60-year-old-man). You will not be able to get an erection lasting more than 75 seconds. And also, your brain would have been so badly re-wired so that only pornography can arouse you. Worst of all, urologists might not be able to help.

Questions!!! Answers!!!!

How should we respond if we discover our children doing it?

Please how should I respond or handle it if I see my six-year-old boy masturbating? This has been going on for some time now especially in his sleep. Even when you wake him up and stop him from such act, as soon as he sleeps deep, he starts all over again. I am worried.

Worried father

Sometimes, masturbation springs from a child’s exploration of their bodies, which later may become addictive, due to the fact that these categories of children use masturbation for pleasure and to self-soothe themselves with little connotation about sexuality. Many children who do such may likely be at risk for being sexualised early in life. Although all children self-stimulate at one point in time or the other in their childhood stage, they explore their bodies through sensation. Touching some places brings delight and other places hurt. But nevertheless, children need to be taught that masturbation is bad and be told in detail the consequences in such a way that they will be helped and not condemned.

Research shows that age-appropriate education from an informed parent about the body and its sexual function actually results in less sexual promiscuity or risk-taking in adolescence. It also helps against child masturbating. Sometimes masturbation in young children might be as a result of sexual abuse from someone close to your family, or excessive exposure to sensual and sexual films.

She won’t let me touch her

When we newly got married, my wife used to want sex all the time, especially when she was pregnant with our first child. But now, she will not even let me cuddle her. When I try asking her what is going on, she says I am pestering her. I have tried everything from buying her gift to romantic talk and taking her out. It is making me insecure. Is it sex she’s gone off – or me?

Samuel Okon

Hi Sammy, your insecurity is drawing you into a very unattractive behaviour; that is making a bad situation worse. Female sexual libido fluctuates at times, I am certain it is not about you. Give her time to discover her libido swing. Putting undue pressure on her may make it worse. Continue to love her and romance her, she will come asking for sex again.

I did as you said, result fantastic

The last time I mailed you, you took quality time to explain the positive effect of locating and putting to use my ‘G‘-spot on my marriage. Well, I did exactly what you advised me to do with my husband. Few nights after, while having sex, we hit it as he was thrusting extra slowly. It felt awesome, but then, it was like a switch in my body went on and l realised he was hitting my ‘G‘-spot over and over with each stroke.

When he noticed that l was in another world, he made it a habit henceforth. The last one that drew us closer was; I was lying on my back and my husband’s pointed finger was inside me, palm side up. He was moving his finger as if saying ‘come here sweetheart.’ I felt the tip rub against my vaginal wall and intense pressure built up. Then, he entered me from behind, his penis somehow pointed directly against my ‘G‘-spot, and the sensation was really intense. This is the only way I can have a ‘G‘-spot orgasm and it always makes me want more. Thanks a lot. Now, there are no excuses again from me, I do not only look forward to it, I am the one calling for sex, regardless of the stress and tension from work.

Happy wife of a happy husband

Am I safe?

I had an abortion in September 2008, I bled a little and since then, I have not been seeing my menstrual periods. Does this mean I would not be able to have a baby again?

Jumoke Koko

Normally when an abortion is safely performed, the uterus is not injured. Menstruation usually occurs three to six weeks after a safe D and C is done. Pregnancy can occur if contraceptives are not re-started within 15 days of the abortion. The best thing to do is consult your doctor. There have been cases of ladies getting pregnant without having their period though.

My problem is that before my period starts, my vagina itches and secretes a darkish substance. I consulted a pharmacist and he said it was caused by a fungal infection in my womb. I have tried many drugs, but none has been of much help. Will it affect my fertility? I want a baby.

Cynthia Bella

You probably have a yeast infection or a fungi caused by Candida. This occurs commonly during the menstrual period; the uterus does not always shed fresh blood at the start of menstrual period. Instead, the menstrual period starts off as a thick dark red or brown discharge. Yeast infections are easily treated and they do not affect fertility.

Do you have another opinion?

My doctor says I have peripheral neuropathy. I am too afraid to ask what it means because I do not want him to tell me a negative story.

Vicky Bello

Well, I am a bit disappointed that you and the doctor you consulted do not follow a proper consultation process. Your responsibility is to ask him questions and he should inform you about the diagnosis. Peripheral neuropathy is common among HIV infected people. It is a condition in which the nerves in the feet and legs and sometimes the arms and fingers are damaged and cannot function properly. This condition produces numbness, tingling or pain. I suggest you go back to your doctor or another one and ask more questions to know your condition better.

