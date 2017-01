WITH the economy on a downward spiral, President Muhammadu Buhari and his team are pinning hopes of recovery on the N7.3 trillion 2017 budget laid before the National Assembly a fortnight ago. Anchored on “positives” such as 30 per cent outlay on capital projects, a realistic exchange rate and higher projected revenue from non-oil sources, […]

The post This budget may not revive economy appeared first on Punch Newspapers.